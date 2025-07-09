The Madison County office of the Department of Motor Vehicles is bracing for a significant rise in business.

The preparation by DMV officials there stems from the impending closure of the DMV office on East Taft Road in North Syracuse. That office will shut down later this year when its lease expires.

Once the closure takes place, just one location will be open and operating in Onondaga County, on Onondaga Boulevard.

The Madison County location, on North Court Street in Wampsville, is expanding its operations to handle the anticipated demand by creating four new motor vehicle representative positions.