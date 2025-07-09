EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As more young people in the United States are diagnosed with diabetes, the toy company Mattel announced Tuesday it has started selling its first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.

The doll wears a continuous glucose monitor on her arm and an insulin pump, along with a blue polka dot mini dress.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” Krista Berger, Mattel’s senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said in a statement.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Nearly 12% of the entire U.S. population has diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 304,000 children and adolescents younger than age 20 — or 0.3% of people in that age group — have Type 1 diabetes.

Diabetes cases are growing in the United States, according to the CDC, with cases among young people growing most quickly.

By 2050, one in eight adults globally — or 863 million people — is expected to have the disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

The American Diabetes Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new doll.

Mattel said it worked with the Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy group Breakthrough T1D to design the doll in a way that accurately reflects the medical equipment worn by people with the disease.

The doll’s continuous glucose monitor is kept in place with heart-shaped medical tape in Barbie pink. She carries a purse with a phone that uses an app to track her blood sugar levels. Her polka dot dress is blue and in a circular pattern to represent global symbols of diabetes awareness.

Introduced as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line that includes 175 different looks to increase inclusivity, Mattel also makes Barbies with a hearing aid and a prosthetic leg, as well as a Ken doll with a vitiligo skin condition. The company also makes Barbies with Down syndrome and blindness.