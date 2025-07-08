Queens native Gabrielle Musca has come a long way. She turned her dream of owning a beauty studio into reality, as the owner of Haus of Wax.

“I remember being in beauty school, and I wrote down the name of my wax salon that I wanted,” Musca said.

The 36-year-old moved into a new location on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria in June, because she says she was pushed out of her original location, after receiving notice in Dec. 2024 that her landlord was terminating her lease.

What You Need To Know As the city continues to evolve, there's concern among some small business owners that they are being left behind to make way for larger development projects as gentrification takes hold of certain communities



Queens native Gabrielle Musca, owner of Haus of Wax in Astoria, says she was pushed out of her original location, after receiving notice in Dec. 2024 that her landlord was terminating her lease



NY1 reached out to Paramount Astoria Assets multiple times to ask about Musca's allegations and have not heard back

“I found out, you know, literally two days after Christmas, that the building was sold, and I had no idea what to do,” she said. “When I received this letter, I think I was just like frozen in time, where I just kept reading it over and over, and I’m just like, this can’t be happening.”

She took NY1 back to where it all began around seven years ago. Her 10-year lease here unexpectedly cut short.

“I have so many emotions. I don’t know even know what to say. I’m just angry,” she said, who hadn’t returned since leaving on moving day. The original location still has her signage up outside.

Her family helped her renovate this space to get her business off the ground.

“I’m Latina, and my father is from Puerto Rico, my mom is from the Dominican Republic, and you know we didn’t come from anything,” she said. “I didn’t go to business school, you know. I learned this on my own.”

Her small business was surrounded by corporate chains like Starbucks and Subway, and Musca believes she was forced out to make way for a larger development project.

And now she says her landlords at her original location are withholding her six-month security deposit. Her current lease still holds her liable for rent through September.

NY1 reached out to Paramount Astoria Assets multiple times to ask about Musca’s allegations. We have not heard back.

“What they wanted was for me to stay until the end of August and leave by September, but realistically, how can I do that? I have a business, I have employees that I have to take care of,” she said.

“My new location we signed in February, and things weren’t ready until June. Financially, it really just destroyed me,” she added.

Musca believes change is impacting other long-standing small businesses in Queens, which are being left behind without support or protections, as a result of gentrification.

“There was a building in the corner, a hardware store, that was there for decades. I mean, family generation owned, and they lost their lease,” she said.

“It’s happening all over Queens, where you know, these luxury apartment buildings, or these huge corporations that just don’t fit the neighborhood,” she added.

Musca says she’s grateful to her clients for their support as they continue their patronage at her new location.