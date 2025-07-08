ONTARIO, Calif. — It’s that time of year again, when subscribers to Amazon Prime load up their digital shopping carts hoping to score deals on everything from face creams and pickleballs to power tools.

At the largest Amazon fulfillment center in the country, those orders whiz around a warehouse bigger than the Mall of America. They race across the 4.5 million-square-foot space along 20 miles of conveyor belts — all so customers can receive their televisions and baseball hats in record time.

What You Need To Know Amazon Prime Days run July 8-11



Packages are handled at more than 100 robotic fulfillment centers throughout the country



The largest center, in Ontario, California, holds more than 40 million items



Robots do most of the sorting, packaging and carrying

On any given day, the Amazon fulfillment center in Ontario, California, about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, handles hundreds of thousands of packages. But on Prime Days, they send out up to 50% more.

“We’ve been preparing for months for this,” said David Koneck, general manager of the fulfillment center in Ontario, which employs 3,000 people and has workers voluntarily doing extra shifts to handle the additional orders.

Over the last month, Koneck said the facility has stocked up to hold over 40 million items — more than any other Amazon building in the country.

“It’s not just about getting orders to our customers,” Koneck said. “It’s about getting orders to our customers quickly. So the more items that we have placed in the right area, the easier it is for us to deliver for our customers.”

Often within hours, orders are delivered anywhere in Southern California. But packages can be shipped worldwide.

The biggest annual shopping event for Amazon features deals spanning 35 categories, including appliances, toys, pet products and games. New for 2025: limited-time offers that are introduced at midnight daily, with new deals being introduced as often as every five minutes. Instead of running for two days, Prime Day will run for four — from July 8-11.

Current deals include 50% off Franklin pickleballs, up to 40% off school supplies and 50-70% off Amazon devices. The Amazon smart speaker Alexa can also be used to alert shoppers when deals go on sale.

“If it’s in your cart and you tell Alexa, ‘Hey, Alexa, can you tell me when the Kindle Paperwhite with Amazon is on sale or when it has a good deal?’ it will alert you as soon as that deal triggers,” Amazon spokesperson Carly Levy told Spectrum News.

Robots do most of the work inside the fulfillment center. Step inside, and it is humming with equipment. A sorting robot sends packages where they’re needed anywhere in the facility before another robot made up of cubby holes filled with products shows up at stations where workers pluck them from their cubbies and put them in bins to send them off to another robotic helper.

The newest machine is called the CW1000. It uses artificial intelligence to size and build a customized box around an individual product to reduce packaging materials.

Once it’s packaged, the item heads to yet another conveyor belt to a machine that scans the package and sticks on a label before sending it off for shipping.

Thirteen years ago, when Koneck first started working at Amazon as an entry-level employee, there were no robotics. He walked about 15 miles per day. Now, he says, the robots bring all the products to the workers.

“They do amazing things,” Koneck said. “It’s a little bit Jetsons.”