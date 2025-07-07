BRUNSWICK – A Swedish medical products manufacturer is planning an expansion of its facility in Brunswick worth more than $100 million.

Mölnlycke Health Care said in a statement that the expansion will create jobs and boost the local economy in Brunswick.

“This expansion is a very big deal and the result of over a year’s hard work,” said Chris Biddle, general manager of US wound care manufacturing for Mölnlycke. “Besides creating new jobs, it will drive workforce development and bring technological advancements. It’s a win for Mölnlycke, for the local community and for patients.”

The company announced an investment over the next five years totaling €115 million, or nearly $135 million.

Mölnlycke Health Care is a medical products manufacturer with offices in 22 countries worldwide, including the US, where it operates out of three locations.

The Brunswick plant makes wound care products, according to the company. In the statement, company officials said the expansion is due to “increasing US customer demand,” and part of a philosophy of making products where they are sold.

“By expanding its US manufacturing capacity, Mölnlycke will strengthen its supply chain resilience, mitigate risk exposure and ensure the timely delivery of products to healthcare providers and patients across the US and beyond,” officials said in the statement.

Officials estimate the expansion will create enough jobs to increase the Brunswick staff by 10%.