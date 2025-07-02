The region’s small farms are likely to benefit from a new project planned for the CNY Regional Market.

A $5 million state grant will outfit the space with equipment that will allow the market to package, prep and distribute local produce to Syracuse schools.

"I hope that through this program, we're able to partner local school districts with local farms," said Onondaga County Legislator Cody Kelly (R - 14th District), "and if there is a level of scale beyond what we're able to achieve in that 5 years, then we certainly hope to see the program grow."