Micron’s eagerly-awaited Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), a report that dives deep into the effect the massive chip making facility will have on the region’s water, air quality, and native species, has been released.

Prepared by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, the U.S. Commerce Department and Micron, the report is considered the critical next step in the chipmaker's plans to build its massive plant in the town of Clay.

You can read the statement here.

“We appreciate the local, state, and federal agencies whose assistance and review have been instrumental in helping us reach this important milestone," Micron Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia said in a press statement released Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. "Micron remains focused on bringing leading-edge memory manufacturing to New York. We’ve taken great care to prepare comprehensive draft environmental impact statement materials for review by the public and by local, state, and federal government agencies. As we move toward ground preparation later this year, we look forward to working closely with the lead agencies to ensure the process meets all regulatory requirements and provides meaningful opportunities for community input.”

Hochul called the release of the report a major sign of Micron’s commitment to New York. She said the project in Clay was "moving full speed ahead.”

The report will now be put up for public comment until Aug. 11. An in-person public hearing will be held July 24 at Liverpool High School. Instructions on how to comment are available on the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development website.

A final environmental impact statement will need to be approved in an October vote before Micron can break ground on its planned facility.