LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles city officials, specifically the LA Board of Public Works, voted to renew its contract with FilmLA for another five years, despite advocacy groups' calls for reforms to the permitting process.
Representatives for groups such as Stay In LA and California United appeared at City Hall before the vote to voice opposition to the renewal, arguing the permitting process is too expensive and beaurocratic, and that it impedes on productions' ability to film in LA.
Councilmember Adrin Nazarian, who has called for contract reforms, says he will continue to work with the community toward contract amendments.
The renewal comes at a time when Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed expansion of California's Film & TV Tax Credit Program to $750 million annually is making its way through the Legislature.
