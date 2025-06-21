LOS ANGELES — In the wake of the protests that swept through downtown, restaurants have been struggling to bring in diners who may be wary of venturing back into the area.

In the wake of the protests that swept through downtown, restaurants have been struggling to bring in diners who may be wary of venturing back into the area.

During the protests and ensuing curfew, restaurants were forced to close. But, though Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted the curfew a few days prior, Rossoblu, a popular Italian restaurant in the fashion district, said they had to close the restaurant on a recent Thursday night when they only booked six dinner reservations.

Dina Samson is co-owner of Rossoblu with her husband Steve, who is also the executive chef.

“Having that few reservations and having a full staff, you’re spending a lot of money on product, on employees, on labor, and it’s just not sustainable,” Samson said.

Little Tokyo was the epicenter of the protests and suffered the brunt of the damage, with many of the restaurants and businesses sporting boarded windows and graffiti. But the executive director of the Little Tokyo Community Council, Kristin Fukushima, wants the city to know that Little Tokyo is back open for business and in desperate need of support.

“Businesses have been losses of anywhere from 50-100% due to full closure or folks not coming in at all. So it’s really critical that folks come back in and continue to support small businesses and ensure Little Tokyo is here for the future,” Fukushima urged.

Mayor Karen Bass visited a bakery in the Pico Union area to lend her voice in calling for diners to return to restaurants in the affected downtown areas.

“They’re very happy that there’s been peace and quiet in our community; we don’t have any reason to have a curfew. Nor do we have any reason to have federal troops in our city,” said Bass. “But business is slow and like [this bakery owner] said, in this business here, it’s still taking a long time and this is worse than COVID. And I heard that in places in Little Tokyo and other places around the city.”

Restaurants across downtown want the message to be broadcast loud and clear: “we are open for business.”