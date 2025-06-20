LOS ANGELES — With Republicans in Congress proposing deep cuts to Medicaid funding, food justice advocates across Los Angeles are growing concerned about the local impacts in Los Angeles County where studies show one in four households experience food insecurity.

Local organizations are seeking ways to bridge the gap.

When a makeup artist and fashion designer come together, one might assume the art they’d create is visual, but Carmen Dianne and Kara Still set their sights on healing the Black community.

“It’s very important for us to create an economic impact in the Black community, because there is a stat that says a dollar stays in the Black community for just six hours,” Carmen said. “That is less than a workday. So for us, we asked ourselves, why is that?”

Their answer was the birth of Prosperity Market, a mobile farmers market founded on two pillars, creating economic impact and food accessibility in the Black community.

They travel around Los Angeles in a big pink van offering both affordable healthy produce, but also an opportunity for Black farmers, chefs and food producers such as Tyshawn Bryant to sell their nutritious goods.

“So this is made of hemp and pea protein and spirulina and maca and chia seed. Digestive enzymes. No fake sugars, no stevia. I sweeten this with organic coconut water,” said Tyshawn Bryant, founder of Green Regimen.

He launched his plant based company producing organic and non GMO products after he said he was able to help heal his mom from cancer with green smoothies.

Now he’s raising awareness, letting his community in on the healing properties of fresh food.

But Carmen and Kara said the proposed federal budget cuts could significantly impact programs like CalFresh, that they will soon accept.

“All of these federal budget cuts are impacting a lot of businesses, a lot of nonprofits, and a lot of the work that we do. It’s very sad to see, but we started Prosperity Market, because we saw the gap,” Carmen explained.

Providing that access and economic opportunity creates the food system needed for substantial impact they said, which is why they’re parked outside of Alta West Adams in partnership with Restaurantuer Chef Keith Corbin who went from cooking drugs as a teenager to cooking chicken in his very own Soulfood restaurant.

He said Alta initiated the changing landscape of modern West Adams, a neighborhood once known as a center of the Black community that some said is now experiencing gentrification.

“If we want to be able to stay in these communities as they develop, then we need to figure out how to come together and develop them ourselves,” Corbin explained.

It all ties back to food access, affordability and equity, says Carmen and Kara as they receive part of a $10 million grant issued by LA County’s Food Equity Fund to continue advocating for food justice.

“Oftentimes we will have nutrition education or cooking demos, different things like that, because people want it and they want to know how to integrate it into their life,” Kara said. “And that goes back to the convenience factor. But when it’s not available, the assumption is that people don’t want it and that’s just not true.”

Taking control of their own communities, driven by the health and wellbeing of everyone involved.