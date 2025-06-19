Global tech leader Semikron Danfoss confirmed Thursday it's scaling down production in Central New York.
The German semiconductor producer said it's slowing operations at it's Utica facility over the course of this year.
The company said that's in response to a drop in demand and federal policies impacting the electric vehicle industry.
A U.S. manager said Semikron Dangoss will help support affected employees with severance packages, career counseling and job placement assistance.
Spectrum News 1 is working to find how many positions will be impacted.