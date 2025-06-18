SACRAMENTO, Caif. — For apprentices training to work as an insulator at oil refineries, the payoff can be substantial said Jonathon Blaine with Insulators Local 16 in Benicia.

“I think a lot of people, they’re not built for college, and so they’re looking for another option,” Blaine said. “As you’re working through the apprenticeship, you’re getting raises. And then when you finish your apprenticeship, you’re already in your career. You don’t have to go search for your career.”

What You Need To Know Along with the Phillips 66 refinery in Southern California, the Valero Benicia refinery looks set to close by 2026



The state’s energy commission said the two supply nearly 18% of California’s gas



The Valero refinery going offline could be more problematic for Northern California and could make any gas-supply issues cause prices to go up due to no margin for error, with less supply available



The state hit peak gas use in 2017 and is shifting toward EVs

Blaine noted that the free, mostly on-site program can lead to jobs paying around $115,000 a year — an appealing path for those without degrees.

A major employer is the nearby Valero refinery, but that may not be the case for much longer, with the company announcing it is looking to close next year due to state regulations and high operating costs.

“That would be a major hit to our local, as well as other building trades,” Blaine said.

The news comes as the Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles is set to close by year’s end.

Along with Valero, the state’s energy commission said the two supply nearly 18% of California’s gas.

UC Davis economist Colin Murphy warns the closures could impact prices.

“Right now, it would be a bit of a challenge to have Benicia go down,” Murphy said. “In a few years, we’re probably ready for it. But at least right now, there’s a concern that if it did go off [and shut down], it would take away kind of a margin for safety."

The Valero refinery going offline could be more problematic for Northern California and could make any gas-supply issues cause prices to go up due to no margin for error, with less supply available.

California has big climate goals, and the Valero Benicia refinery was recently fined over $80 million by the state air resources board for exceeding emission limits. Although the company agreed to the amount, it said it does not agree with the allegations.

Murphy explained how the state hit peak gas use in 2017 and is shifting toward EVs — but warns we’re not ready to cut off gas so quickly. He noted that new regulations are a pain point for the industry.

“There was a sort of cap and a tax on excess refiner profit margins,” Murphy said. “There was a requirement for additional storage and that they hold more on reserve.”

But he added that there are solutions to the closures to ensure a smoother transition.

“Increase the amount of ethanol that we consume [in gasoline], find the solution to work with refineries to keep them online for a longer period of time and have a managed decline,” Murphy said. “Keep finding ways to reduce demand through more electric vehicles, through transit, active mobility, things like that.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed state agencies to work closely with refineries to make sure there is a stable and affordable gas supply.

Another option to keep the refinery going in some sort of capacity is switching over to biofuels, which Blaine supports if the other option is closing.

“That would be a better option in our opinion,” he said. “For that facility to switch over to biodiesel because our members can still go to work there.”

Either way, he hopes leaders at all levels will get serious about transition plans that support both jobs and climate goals.