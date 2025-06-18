LOS ANGELES — As President Donald Trump ordered ICE agents to increase their number of arrests of undocumented immigrants in large cities in a recent post on his Truth Social account, many local immigrant employees have grown too fearful to go to work.

Westchester Hand Wash has been closed for more than a week after two back-to-back ICE raids on Sunday and Monday.

Owner Mehmet Aydogan said ICE agents arrested seven of his 25 employees even though he said they all had legal documentation to be in the U.S. Now, Aydogan says most of his other employees are too afraid to come to work.

