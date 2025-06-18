LOS ANGELES — The Department of Homeland Security has clarified that, despite what President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, they will continue to target workplaces in both the hospitality and agricultural sectors.

Agriculture industry experts said Ventura county is home to approximate 40,000 migrant workers, the majority undocumented

In response to the decision, DHS released a statement saying:

“Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security and economic stability. These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation.”

Lisa Tate is a sixth generation farmer in Ventura County, running eight different farms along the Central Coast totaling 800 acres. But Tate said the immigration enforcement amongst migrant agricultural workers has thrown the industry into chaos.

“There have been times where we didn’t have enough workers and we just have to leave the lemons on the trees until they fall. You don’t have a choice. If you don’t have a worker, then you don’t have a way to get them off and you don’t have a way to make money,” she said.

Lucas Zucker is the co-executive director at the grassroots organization Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy, and said there is a reason migrants, and not average us citizens, are the ones filling these agricultural jobs.

“Estimates range anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 farm workers here in Ventura county, the majority of them undocumented. This is difficult, backbreaking, underpaid work,” said Zucker. “The agriculture industry pays pretty poorly for people to survive, especially in the central coast of California. It’s really going to disrupt the industry and we really don’t know what’s going to happen.”