LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday resources to help businesses impacted by the recent unrest in downtown LA that began after ICE activity was reported in the area and later the deployment of militarized troops.

Staff from the offices of Bass, Councilmember Ysabel Jurado and city departments will host webinars to make the information available.

The first webinar will take place at 1 p.m. Friday in English, Spanish and Korean. To RSVP, click here.

“For a week now, our city has been dealing with the fallout driven by reckless raids of Home Depot parking lots and the activation of federalized troops,” Bass said in a statement. “It’s clear that they have no policy or plan but to create chaos in our city. In contrast, the city is prepared to deliver for Downtown businesses who have been impacted.”

Jurado, who represents the Council's 14th District, called local businesses the backbone of downtown.

"My office is committed to supporting them through every challenge. I’m happy to partner in hosting this webinar to help impacted businesses access vital resources, while we continue to stand proudly with our immigrant communities and peaceful demonstrators who make Los Angeles vibrant and strong," Jurado said.

The webinars will include more information about:

Requesting business services, technical assistance, graffiti removal and other facility restoration

Accessing legal services for small businesses and know your rights information

Securing employment, staffing support and relief

Seeking state and federal funding and relief

Other virtual webinars will take place on the following days and times:

Monday, June 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

To RSVP, click here.

Bass issued a curfew for a 1-square mile area of downtown on Wednesday after acts of vandalism, violence and looting took place by people she described as "bad actors who do not support the immigrant community." The curfew remains in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.