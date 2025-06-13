PORTLAND – Maine-based department store chain Renys announced that it will be closing its Portland location at 540 Congress St. at the end of the year.

The store operated in Portland for 15 years.

“Renys has made the very difficult decision to not extend the lease on our Portland store,” Renys Hiring Manager Holly Margaritis said in a statement.

The store’s lease expires in April 2026, and the company does not plan to find another location in the Portland area, said Margaritis.

Store sales did not rebound following the pandemic, which factored into the decision, she said.

Portland employees are being offered the option to transfer to other stores, Margaritis said. Those who stay through the closing will receive bonuses.

“I’m kind of bummed this Renys is closing," said Portland resident Sean Miller. “It’s in a really good spot and it’s iconic. I’ve been coming here as a kid with my parents and to see this store closing really breaks my heart.”

The first Renys store opened in 1940 in Damariscotta, according to the company’s website. It has since grown to over 17 stores across Maine with locations that include Bangor, Saco and Topsham.