LOS ANGELES — Following a fourth night of anti-ICE protests in downtown Los Angeles, local businesses and residents have been cleaning up some of the damage — much of which has been graffiti on walls and windows showing opposition to the ongoing immigration raids in the city.

Fugetsu Do confectioners, which sustained only minor damage, is one of Little Tokyo's oldest businesses. Owner Brian Kito explained how the ongoing protests have created much uncertainty for local business owners.

“We don't know what's going to happen day to day, and it's got progressively worse from Friday, Saturday, Sunday," said Kito. "We thought yesterday would be a little bit easier.”

