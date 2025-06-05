RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Since January, the Trump administration has been making cuts to the USDA that are now trickling down to family farms across the country.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump's budget proposes an 18% cut to USDA funding



According to the USDA: The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program uses non-competitive cooperative agreements to provide funding for state, tribal and territorial governments to purchase foods produced within the state or within 400 miles of the delivery destination to help support local, regional and underserved producers



Scott Burndt, who manages a USDA food system grant in Riverside, said the federal cuts are making large commercial and commodity farms more wealthy, and weakening small local and family farms

One such cut was to a program called the Local Food Purchase Assistance, which many small and medium farms across the country relied upon. That program provided money for local governments to purchase foods within 400 miles of the delivery destination to help support local growers.

Spectrum News spoke with Raul And Family Farms in Riverside, who said the LFPA program made up 30% of their business — now lost in the wake of those cuts.

Several farms also told Spectrum News they leased more land and planted extra crops in order to fulfill the orders they would have been supplied through that LFPA program. But with that program gone, those farmers are left with extra land and a surplus of crops and no contracts to sell them.

“For example, if all of our food is grown in Arizona, or Mexico, in many cases, if there’s some kind of disruption in the supply chain, we can’t get that food,” Burndt explained. “If we have local food, that’s grown and an earthquake, for example, shuts down one of the freeways, we still have local food.”