ANAHEIM, Calif. — A new Walt Disney Co.-commissioned study found Disneyland Resort boosts Southern California’s economy by an estimated $16.1 billion annually and directly and indirectly supports 102,000 jobs.

What You Need To Know The study found that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World contribute $67 billion annually to the U.S. economy



The report by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, found that Disneyland Resort contributes $16.1 billion annually to Southern California's economy



Tourism Economics examined Disneyland’s fiscal 2023 data, analyzing spending patterns of visitors, employees, and outside third-party businesses



Disney occasionally commissions economic impact studies for Disneyland and Walt Disney World to highlight its contributions to economic growth, job creation, and support for small businesses

Nationally, Disney’s two U.S. theme parks — Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida — contribute $67 billion annually to the national economy and serve as a significant driver of the tourism industry, supporting over 403,000 jobs across the country, according to a new report by economists from Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company.

“With a nationwide economic impact of $67 billion, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are key economic engines not only in their respective regional economies but also in the nationwide economy,” said Michael Mariano, head of economic development with Tourism Economics, during a media briefing.

Mariano and his team examined Disneyland’s fiscal 2023 data, analyzing spending patterns of visitors, employees, and outside third-party businesses. They also compiled a similar report for Walt Disney World, based on its 2022 fiscal year data, and released it in 2023.

Disney occasionally commissions economic impact studies for Disneyland and Walt Disney World to highlight its contributions to economic growth, job creation, and support for small businesses in Southern California and Florida.

This is the first time the company has combined the two to show its contribution to the U.S. economy, Disney officials said.

The study calculated Disneyland’s contribution to Southern California’s economy at $16.1 billion, combined with Walt Disney World’s $40.3 billion, and added a $10.2 billion economic impact on the rest of the country, resulting in an estimated total of $67 billion. The study also found Disney supports over 403,000 direct and indirect jobs in California, Florida and in all 50 states.

The new economic impact report arrives amid Disneyland Resort’s 70th-anniversary celebration and both coast-to-coast theme parks’ record growth and expansion.

Disneyland has grown considerably since opening its doors in July 1955, marking the creation of the first modern-day theme park. Today, the Anaheim theme park employs a workforce of 36,000, which spans two theme parks, three hotels, and a shopping and entertainment hub. In 1971, the company expanded into Florida with the opening of Walt Disney World, which now boasts an estimated economic impact of $40.3 billion and employs over 80,000 cast members.

Disney has major development plans for both U.S. parks, as part of its previously announced $60 billion investment in its Parks, Experiences and Products division over the next decade. The investment will significantly boost the already profitable parks division of the company.

At Disneyland Resort, plans include doubling the size of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park and introducing new attractions based on Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” and “Avatar.” Disney also recently received approval for Disneyland Forward, which will reshape and guide the construction of attractions, hotels, entertainment, rides and other projects at the 490-acre Disneyland Resort for the next 40 years.

Disney had already announced its intention to invest at least $1.9 billion in the Anaheim resort over the first 10 years of the initiative.

In Florida, Disney has plans to expand Magic Kingdom, including the recently announced development of Piston Peak National Park from “Cars” and a new land themed around Disney Villains from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films. They also have plans to add an attraction based on “Encanto” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and a new land based on Pixar Animation Studios’ “Monsters, Inc.” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Welcome to the Wheelderness 🛞 Take a look at Piston Peak National Park coming to Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld, inspired by the history and iconic sights of the American Frontier! 🛻 https://t.co/O6Ib2LVqKe pic.twitter.com/wSOQr8A6O5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 3, 2025

Other highlights from the Disneyland and Walt Disney World reports include:

Nearly one out of every 20 jobs in Orange County, Calif.

One out of every eight jobs in Central Florida can be attributed to Disney

Disney partners with thousands of small businesses across the U.S., employing numerous people and providing diverse goods and services, from Sleeping Beauty Castle paint to theme park popcorn and resort linens

“Disney defines the themed entertainment business in America, and our presence is felt across the country,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences. “Our destinations create economies far beyond the gates of our parks, and when we invest in the groundbreaking experiences that only Disney can deliver, growth follows.”