DOVER-FOXCROFT — You could become the newest owner of Dover-Foxcroft’s Riverside Grill.

Owner Jimmi Brown is handing over the keys to the winner of an essay contest he’s holding.

It’ll cost you $100 to enter, but the prize includes full restaurant ownership and a $10,000 credit with local food vendors to help you get started.

“I’m also giving the winner $10,000 worth of groceries to my vendors,” said Brown. “You own a business, you own the ground, you own the building — everything. Everything in it [and] on it. It all comes with it for $100. Whether you runit , pay someone to run it, lease it or sell it. It’s $100.”

Brown said he purchased and renovated the space a few years ago and is ready to hand over the reins to someone else.

“I started researching [essay contests], and I found a few other places who did it and had success with it,” said Brown. “So, I thought I would try that, because it literally gives everybody a chance to own a business, whether you want to work it, or sell it, whatever you want to do.”

Brown said the contest is open to everyone.

Applicants have until mid-September to tell their story in 300 words or less.

“There are three basic questions to explain,” said Brown. “What you would do with the restaurant, what’s your vision for it and how it would change your life.”

According to the Riverside Grill website, applicants must also address how they would profitably operate the restaurant and how they would integrate the restaurant into the community.

Brown said a collection of local, retired teachers will select the winner from 10 finalists.

“It’s going to come down to the final ten and we’ve got some retired teachers in town that have agreed to read the last 10,” said Brown. “They won’t see anything but the essay, they won’t see who wrote it or anything like that. And then they’ll decided which one they think would fit the community best and then they’ll choose the winner.”

Visit riversidegrillrestaurant.com to apply or view the restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.

“It’s had arcades in it, it’s been a restaurant, it’s been a bunch of different things,” said Brown. “But we do really good seafood, burgers, chicken and things like that so I hope whoever runs it keeps running it as a restaurant.”