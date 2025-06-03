Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says the latest Moody's credit rating for the city shows that it's "in better financial health than it has been in decades."

In a statement, Walsh said that the city was again given an A1 bond rating and a stable outlook — the seventh consecutive year Moody's has given Syracuse the rating. In the report, according to the city, Moody's said that Syracuse has a solid financial position and good growth prospects with Micron's plans to build a massive plant in the town of Clay.

"These positive factors, coupled with a proactive management team, help offset some notable credit challenges," the Moody's report read.

Walsh said the report validates the city's fiscal strategy.

"We have shown we can effectively manage our financial resources while at the same time invest in better services, economic development and growth all for the benefit of our residents," said the mayor, in the final year of his term.