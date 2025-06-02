BURBANK, Calif. — Hundreds of Walt Disney Co. employees in the United States and internationally received layoff notices Monday as the company continues to navigate challenging economic conditions, including the decline of traditional television and increased competition from streaming services.

According to several reports, the layoffs at Disney affect the company’s entertainment division, including those who work in film and TV marketing, publicity and casting.

Disney’s corporate financial operations also were on the chopping block, Deadline reported.

Spectrum News reached out to Disney for a comment, but has not heard back.

Disney’s fourth round of layoffs in a year reflects the struggles of its traditional TV division, which is facing declining ratings and revenue, as well as the company’s decision to reduce its production of shows and movies since the launch of Disney+. The company had beefed up staffing for the streaming arms race against Netflix, Paramount and other outlets.

However, according to the Los Angeles Times, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that the company had been too focused on creating too many new shows rather than producing high-quality content.

To many insiders, the latest round of layoffs also is not surprising.

In 2023, Iger made a point to cut costs upon his return as CEO of the company.

Disney’s $5.5 billion cost-cutting initiative that year led to several rounds of layoffs across various divisions at the company, including at ABC and within other divisions.

In total, the company slashed about 7,000 jobs.