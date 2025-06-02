Local and state officials broke ground Monday on Riverside Gardens, a $15.5 million redevelopment of the former Davis College campus at 400 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.

The site will soon have 67 modern apartments and 22,000 square feet of commercial space.

According to Square Deal Partners, leader of the development, the apartments will feature high-quality amenities such as fitness and recreation areas, gaming lounges, and private storage. The project will also include public-facing features like a new restaurant, a gymnasium, outdoor grilling areas, and EV charging stations.

The project is supported by a $500,000 award from New York State's Restore New York Communities Initiative, a $500,000 investment from Broome County's new Economic Development Fund, and additional assistance from the Broome County Industrial Development Agency through sales and mortgage tax exemptions and a PILOT agreement.

"Riverside Gardens brings new life to a key area in Johnson City and addresses our growing need for more housing. It's exactly the type of forward-thinking development our community needs, and Broome County is proud to support it through our new Economic Development Fund - the first of many projects we'll help bring to life," Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said in a statement.