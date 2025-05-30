LOS ANGELES — As the United States doubles down on tariffs targeting imported goods, one south Los Angeles clothing manufacturer is already ahead of the curve.

Inside a textile facility in South LA, machines spin yarn into fabric — ultimately producing more than 130,000 T-shirts each day, all labeled “Made in the USA.”

The factory belongs to Everywhere Apparel, a brand that produces basic garments entirely in California. Chief Operating Officer Irys Kornbluth said the company benefits from a dense local ecosystem of suppliers and skilled workers.

“We’re very lucky here in LA. There’s a lot of manufacturing infrastructure — from the knitting mills to the sewing machines,” she said.

However, the cost of producing clothing in the U.S. remains high, largely due to higher labor costs. A basic white T-shirt from the company starts at $28.

“Labor costs rise significantly once you get to the cutting and sewing stages,” Kornbluth said. “We have lower margins than most competitors, but our pricing isn’t affected by tariffs.”

The Trump administration introduced new tariffs in April, targeting a broad range of imports. Officials said the move is partially intended to encourage companies to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

In the 1970s, nearly a quarter of Americans worked in manufacturing. Today, that figure has dropped to 8%.

Stafford Nichols, a research manager at Beacon Economics, said reviving that workforce will be difficult.

“There are about 500,000 unfilled jobs in the sector. Employers say they struggle to find candidates with the skills needed, and building that capacity takes time," said Nichols.

Even companies that support the idea of reshoring are urging the administration to be cautious. Steven Borelli, founder of menswear brand CUTS, said his firm still relies on factories in Asia.

“It’s just not competitive here, especially not overnight,” he said. “We got a temporary pause on tariffs, but we need clarity on the long-term plan.”

Ms. Kornbluth, however, remains optimistic. She believes her company is positioned to grow, particularly if more brands look to relocate their production to the U.S.

“Our capacity can definitely scale to manufacture all the clothing we would ever need,” she said.

For now, the machines keep running — a rare example of an American textile facility thriving in a sector long thought to be in decline.