EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Palisades Village in Los Angeles is scheduled to reopen in 2026 following the deadly wildfires that sparked in January, officials announced this week.

"This holiday season, even as rebuilding efforts continue here on our property, Palisades Village will sparkle once again as we bring back our annual Christmas tree lighting and menorah celebration for everyone in the community to come back and reunite," Caruso CEO Corinne Verdery said during Wednesday's news conference. "Palisades Village will open in 2026. We are targeting early or mid-year, early to mid-year, and we’re very excited to be able to announce that."

Included with Palisades Village's reopening is a new flagship location for fashion retailer Elysewalker.

The Palisades Fire sparked on Jan. 7 and led to 12 deaths, according to Cal Fire. Billionaire and former LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso's Palisades Village is one of the many neighborhoods that was damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.