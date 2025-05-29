LOS ANGELES — A new centralized online hub is available to help local small businesses access permits, resources and procurement opportunities much more easily, Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday.

Bass highlighted the tool during Thursday’s 2025 ProcureLA Summit, which hosted more than 300 small business owners and entrepreneurs in Koreatown. The navigator can be accessed at business.lacity.gov.

“Los Angeles is building the future, and we’re making sure small businesses help lead the way,” Bass said in a statement. “This summit breaks down barriers, creates access and sends a clear message: We are investing in local talent to deliver real results for our communities.”

The summit was held in partnership with the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment, among other groups. Attendees learned about available contracting opportunities within the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, airports and port.

Bass also participated in a moderated chat with Billy Chun, vice president and PACE COO.

Last year, the Mayor’s Office of Business and Economic Development launched the ProcureLA Program as part of an ongoing effort to support businesses compete for city contracts ahead of major regional events.

“ProcureLA is about equity, access and action,” Kerry Doi, president and CEO of PACE, said in a statement. “We’re proud to work alongside Mayor Bass to connect small and minority-owned businesses with real procurement opportunities that will help them grow, hire and contribute meaningfully to the fabric of Los Angeles — especially as we prepare for the 2026 and 2028 global events.”