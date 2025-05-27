NEW YORK — Consumers are feeling better about the economy in May. The latest Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference Board increased 12.3 points this month, reversing five consecutive months of declines.

“The rebound was already visible before the May 12 U.S.-China trade deal but gained momentum afterwards,” Stephanie Guichard, The Conference Board's senior economist of global indicators, said in a statement Tuesday.

In April, President Donald Trump announced a 145% tariff on imports from China. He reduced the overall tariff on most Chinese imports to 30% for 90 days on May 12.

The latest Conference Board survey found consumers’ expectations for business conditions, employment prospects and their future incomes over the next six months all increased in May. Their attitudes about their present economic situations also ticked up with one exception. For the fifth month in a row, consumer confidence in job availability declined.

Still, consumers were more worried about being able to afford necessities than losing their jobs. Nearly half of those surveyed said they were concerned about not being able to buy the things they want or need compared with less than a quarter who said they were worried about their employment.

Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs led consumers’ views, the survey found.

“Consumers continued to express concerns about tariffs increasing prices and having negative impacts on the economy, but some also expressed hopes that the announced and future trade deals could support economic activity,” The Conference Board said in a statement accompanying its May results.

The survey noted that consumers are still concerned about inflation and high prices despite lower gas prices and slight easing inflation. The Consumer Price Index in April was 2.3% — a slight decrease from 2.4% in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Expectations for the stock market were among the strongest improvements the survey found in May. Compared with April, more consumers (44%) now expect stock prices to increase in the coming year. More consumers also plan to purchase homes and cars and take vacations compared with last month.