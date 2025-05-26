LOS ANGELES — The majority of the supply of cocoa, the raw ingredient in chocolate, is grown in West Africa and imported to the United States.

According to the coffee and cocoa council, the Ivory Coast produces more than 2 million tons of cocoa annually, with more than 200,000 metric tons exported to the United States. But cocoa imports are subject to the same 10% blanket tariff on all imports, something that chocolate industry experts say should be reconsidered.

Chocolate is her passion, and her livelihood. Kala Maxym is the owner of The Chocolate Dispensary in Echo Park, where she sells a highly curated collection of over 850 craft chocolates from around the world. But tariffs on cocoa imports are complicating an already embattled chocolate industry, which faced an unprecedented inflation last year due to climate change and affecting small businesses like Maxym’s store.

“This brand, specifically one of our favorites, we know that we are going to be paying at least a 10% tariff on their bars going forward,” Maxym said. “We’re also seeing people change their ingredients, or the size of their bars, to be able to still offer the same quality with a reasonable margin.”

Chocolate experts say there is a concrete reason cocoa, which comes from the cacao tree, should be exempt from tariffs: the U.S. doesn’t have the right climate to grow enough cacao trees in any significant quantity. Emily Stone, a chocolate expert and founder and CEO of Uncommon Cacao, explains.

“In the United States it grows only in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, and if we look at the total production of what comes out of those two geographies, we get to less than 0.01%. Meanwhile, we have a lot of chocolate manufacturing here in the United States and we consume a ton of chocolate, and we can’t come close to fulfilling our needs with what we can produce here in the country.”

Stone said besides the 10% tariff, the chocolate industry is facing its third consecutive year of global shortages, which has driven up the price of chocolate by more than 300%.