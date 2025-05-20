A New York State Public Service Commission audit of Avangrid utility companies New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric, suggests nearly 130 ways they can improve operations and customer experiences.

The companies must now file implementation plans by June 18. The plans will be reviewed to ensure they address the underlying findings and recommendations in the audit report, according to the commission. The implementation plan will then be submitted for public comment before it is presented to the commission for approval or modification.

The Department of Public Service, which is part of the Public Service Commission, also issued a notice of apparent violations against the utility companies, stemming from a review of information on their recent operations.

“The scope of this audit focused on ways to provide value to NYSEG’s and RG&E’s customers, while also reviewing core utility operations," Commission Chair Rory Christian said in a statement. "Department staff also identified certain audit findings and other information that certain company practices may be violations of commission regulations or orders; the companies will now have an opportunity to respond to staff’s contentions.”

NYSEG and RG&E responded to the audit with the following statement:

"We respect the hard work of the Public Service Commission (PSC). We are currently reviewing and evaluating the Management Audit Report and today’s management audit order issued by the commission, and look forward to responding. NYSEG and RG&E stand by our record in investing millions in upgrading hundreds of gas lines across our service areas, supported by rigorous, ongoing inspections performed by our dedicated field crews. We have changed our management structure with NYSEG and RG&E, with staff with only New York responsibilities reporting directly to the New York CEO & president to better serve the specific needs of our operating companies. "As a result, our customer service and billing performance have also seen significant improvement. Hundreds of new team members have been added, and less than one percent of the 3 million bills issued require any adjustments, and customer service has slashed wait times to less than 30 seconds. Regarding any notice of potential violation, we look forward to responding with clear facts that will show our companies have fully complied with all laws, commission orders and regulations. These are real actions with real positive results for our customers, and we firmly stand behind our record, our people, and our continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable energy to millions of New Yorkers every day."

The Department of Public Service says this audit is separate from the utility management compensation audit announced by the governor in February.

The two utility companies combined provide electric service to 1.3 million customers and gas service to 591,000 customers in New York state.