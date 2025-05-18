SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Beginning next month, patrons of restaurants and bars at the Third Street Promenade will be allowed to take alcoholic beverages onto walkways in the area.

The rule would require people to purchase an alcoholic beverage from a business within the promenade. Drinkers must have a wristband and use a designated cup. There will also be additional training required for shops that participate. Security and police will also help keep an eye on things.

Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete says the exact hours are being worked out.

“We’re probably going to rolling it out Friday to Sunday in accordance with when businesses are open," Negrete said. "So, 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 10 p.m.”

The mayor said the ordinance unanimously passed by the City Council at last week’s meeting is a move she said she hopes will help boost business.

Casa Martin co-owner Fernando Martin explained that he’s lost about half of his business since opening five years ago.

“There’s no one walking over here," he said. "It’s not attractive. You can walk from any corner and this block just does not look attractive because of the closure of the retail.”

He says he’s hopeful the new rule will bring more people to the area.

