LOS ANGELES — According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, one in five of all U.S. restaurant industry workers are immigrants.

ICE can enter a restaurant without a warrant because they are public spaces, but cannot enter non-public spaces like kitchens or back offices.



According to a 2023 study by USA Facts, the percentage of immigrants in the restaurant industry in California is much higher at 33%. That’s one in three workers.

Spectrum News spoke to Nayomie Mendoza, owner of Cuernavacas Grill in downtown, about what it’s like to run a restaurant in an uncertain time for immigrants.

Mendoza’s father started Cuernavaca’s 20 years ago in pursuit of the American dream, and for the past five years she has taken over ownership and been running the family small business. Using social media to her advantage, Mendoza has navigated the restaurant through COVID, then the Hollywood strikes, food inflation, and now an uncertain atmosphere for immigrants — many of whom are customers.

With staff from countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador and Honduras, Mendoza said that poses a challenge — how to operate a restaurant when your staff doesn’t feel safe.

She’s made relationships with various Latin American consulates as a result.

But it’s also caused her to stop posting faces to her popular social media accounts — which total over 58K followers — for fear of unintentionally making them targets.

“What can I do to protect my team?” Mendoza laments. “Knowing their rights, trying to guide them in the best direction.”

UCLA labor and immigration professor Victor Narro said restaurant owners and staff have a legitimate reason to be worried.

“ICE cannot go into a private office, but restaurants are public places,” Narro explained. “It’s opened itself up to the public, and that’s why I think restaurants need to be more careful.”

But for Mendoza, the silver lining is the way the community has come together.

“The beauty of our community is that we will always find a way around it,” she said.