Protests took place again on the University of Rochester campus on Friday. This time, the demonstration unfolded during commencement.

Members of the graduate labor union have been on strike for nearly four weeks. They're demanding that the school honor its commitment by granting them a fair unionization process.

"When the president of the university got up, when some of the board of trustees got up to speak, we did make some noise then," said Dr. Brendan O'Connor, an alumnus. "We did send a message then to say 'shame on the U of R and 'shame on their administrators who are refusing to meet with the graduate students who have been on strike now for weeks.'"

U of R officials have previously said they're being pressured into a private election agreement to formally recognize the union, instead of going through the typical organization process via the National Labor Relations Board.

