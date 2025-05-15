More homes are on the market, but fewer people are buying them, according to a new analysis from the real estate website Zillow.

While listings grew 7.6% in April compared with a year earlier, sales fell 2.5%.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that U.S. households that make $75,000 annually can only afford 21.2% of home listings; before the pandemic, the same income group could afford almost half of homes listed for sale



In April, the national average home price was $367,711 — 1.4% more compared with a year earlier and 38% more than in April 2019, when an existing home averaged $267,300



As homes linger on the market, more sellers are cutting prices

“Economic anxieties disrupted the start of the home shopping season,” Zillow Senior Economist Kara Ng said in a statement Thursday. “In April, many households didn’t know what was next for their jobs, investment portfolios or budgets. This kept some buyers on the sidelines, waiting for clearer economic signals before making major purchases like a home.”

In April, President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on most U.S. trade partners, rattling global financial markets and damaging consumer confidence.

With financial uncertainty easing, following Trump’s recent announcements of lower tariffs on Chinese imports, Ng said home sales could improve in the coming months because of the increase in housing supply. Nationally, inventory is up almost 20% compared with a year ago — the highest level since August 2020.

Affordability, however, remains an issue. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that U.S. households that make $75,000 annually can only afford 21.2% of home listings. Before the pandemic, the same income group could afford almost half of the homes listed for sale.

Households earning $100,000 annually can afford just 37.1% of home listings. In 2019, the same income group could afford two-thirds of homes listed for sale.

In April, the national average home price was $367,711, according to Zillow. That’s 1.4% more compared with a year earlier and 38% more than in April 2019, when an existing home averaged $267,300.

“For many first-time home buyers, navigating the current housing market still feels like window shopping,” National Association of Realtors senior economist Nadia Evangelou said in a statement Thursday. “Listing prices don’t match first-time home buyers’ budgets.”

As homes linger on the market, more sellers are cutting prices. Zillow reported that nearly 25% of home listings reduced their prices in April — the highest level for the month in seven years.

While lower mortgage rates compared with last year reduced monthly payments by about 1.3% in April, rates have been creeping up in recent weeks following Trump’s tariff announcements. On Thursday, mortgage provider Freddie Mac said rates increased 0.05% over the past week to 6.81% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and 0.03% to 5.92% for a 15-year mortgage.