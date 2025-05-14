Rochester General Hospital is responding to a report claiming it did not meet staffing requirements at the hospital.

The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals released a report that claims the hospital was understaffed for the first three months of this year. It says it's filing to enforce a fine on the administration for its findings.

Rochester Regional Health disagrees with the union's assessment. The health system released a statement, saying in part:

"Our top priority is ensuring every patient receives safe, high-quality care. We recognize that staffing is a critical component of that mission. We disagree with the union’s recent claims regarding understaffing numbers. We have not been able to validate their calculations. Based upon our calculations, we believe that we have met the previously agreed-upon staffing levels. In fact, earlier this year, in a widely-reported move, we temporarily reduced our bed count to preserve safe nurse-to-patient ratios. "RGH remains committed to working in good faith with the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) to resolve any concerns about staffing through the formal resolution process. "RGH continues to take meaningful and ongoing steps to strengthen our workforce. Since last spring, we’ve added 50 full-time registered nurses to our team, reduced voluntary RN turnover to under 4%, and increased nurse recruitment by 17% year over year. In addition, the average hourly rate of an RGH nurse exceeds the NYS Adjusted Average Nurse hourly wage, reported by Becker’s Hospital Review. We continue to lean in and improve the nursing work environment at Rochester General Hospital."

Union nurses cited staffing concerns as one of the reasons behind their vote in favor of a strike in 2023. The strike came to an end after two days.