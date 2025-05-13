Even with the rollback on Chinese tariffs that President Donald Trump announced Monday, Americans will still pay more for many of the products they buy this year, according to a new analysis from The Budget Lab at Yale University.

In the short term, Trump’s tariffs will cost the average American household at least $2,300 annually, according to the analysis, which factored in the 90-day temporary reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports, the U.S. trade deal with the United Kingdom announced last week and the auto tariff rebate announced last month.

What You Need To Know Even with the rollback on Chinese tariffs that President Donald Trump announced Monday, Americans will still pay more for many of the products they buy this year, according to a new analysis from The Budget Lab at Yale University



In the short term, Trump’s tariffs will cost the average American household at least $2,300 annually, according to the analysis



The Budget Lab's State of U.S. Tariffs report Monday factored in the 90-day temporary reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports, the U.S. trade deal with the United Kingdom announced last week and the auto tariff rebate announced last month



Before Trump temporarily rolled back his China tariffs from 145% to 30%, the Yale Budget Lab estimated the average American household would lose $4,800 annually

Before Trump temporarily rolled back his China tariffs from 145% to 30%, the Yale Budget Lab estimated the average American household would lose $4,800 annually. The new analysis found the U.S.-U.K. trade deal and the auto tariff rebate will have minimal impacts.

“Consumers face an overall average effective tariff rate of 17.8%, the highest since 1934,” The Budget Lab researchers noted in a State of U.S. Tariffs report Monday.

Even with Chinese import tariffs temporarily being reduced, shoes and apparel will cost 15% and 14% more in the short run and 19% and 16% more in the long run, respectively, according to the researchers. Unemployment is also expected to rise by 0.4 percentage points by the end of 2025.

In the long run, the tariffs will reduce U.S. economic growth by 0.4%, as a 1.5% increase in manufacturing is offset by a 3.1% decrease in construction and 1.1% decrease in agriculture, the analysis said.