LOS ANGELES — The busy season is far from over for Los Angeles flower shops. With wedding season on the heels of Mother's Day and graduations, florists are finding ways to embrace the wave of challenges caused by tariffs.

"The reason that I got into this business is — one, I love flowers, and then second, I'm very artistic," said Cathy Amador of Westwood Flower Shop in Playa Vista. "So, you know putting the two together, it's a match made in heaven."

With more than 15 years in the business under her belt, Amador is no stranger to adapting. She's turned to more local suppliers to try to mitigate any impact on her clients.

Meanwhile, downtown in LA's flower district, Wendy Suarez Ramos of wholesaler Sanchez and Ramos flowers said the challenges have actually presented new opportunities for the business.

"We've done single roses where it's economical for people who say I just want to give something," Suarez Ramos said. "So in a sense, it has affected us but very shocking and not the negative way. We still have hundreds of people still coming in shopping."