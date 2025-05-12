LOS ANGELES — Leaders at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Monday welcomed a 90-day pause and reduction of tariffs between the United States and China.

The two countries agreed to temporarily lower tariffs Monday as negotiations continue.

The U.S. will drop its tariff rate on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China plans to reduce its tax on American imports from 125% to 10%, effective as soon as Wednesday.

"The 90-day pause and reduction of tariffs between the United States and China is welcome news for consumers, American businesses, workers and the supply chain," Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said in a statement posted on X. "Even with this announcement, tariffs remain elevated compared to April 1."

Seroka called for both nations to work toward a long-term agreement and urged the U.S. to engage other countries in reducing existing tariffs.

He told The Wall Street Journal that despite the reduction, he does not expect a sharp increase in imports, and projected a 25% year-over-year drop in import volume at the Port of LA this month.

Port and city officials held a news conference in Long Beach Monday to highlight the results of a new economic impact analysis covering the last five years. While officials hailed the port's success, it was undercut by President Donald Trump's tariffs, which were enacted in April.

Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said it was good news that U.S. and China officials are currently in discussions.

"But the fact of the matter is uncertainty remains, and I think what this industry is calling for is that we have certainty and clarity with regard to what that tariff policy looks like in the mid-and-long term," Cordero said.

He noted that the tariffs are impacting various commodities such as refrigerators, computers, smart phones, microwaves and televisions.

"With significantly reduced cargo volumes, it's likely that the consumer will have fewer choices," Cordero added.

Gary Herrera, president of International Longshore Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13, representing nearly 9,000 full work and 6,000 part-time dockworkers, discussed the impact tariffs have on jobs.

"We're seeing cargo volumes drop to record lows to the point where there (are) hundreds of jobs daily with less work opportunities afforded to the men and women with ILWU," Herrera said. "We are the front-liners. Once the cargo volumes drop, we're the first to see it."

Part-time members are forced to find other jobs or work in different industries, Herrera said.

"We're hoping for some real numbers, some real agreements that are signed and dated and move us forward — not with pauses," Herrera said.

Trump has said tariffs are necessary to balance trade, boost U.S. manufacturing, curb illegal immigration and human trafficking, reduce the federal budget and impose what he calls "fairness."