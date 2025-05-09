Whether it’s roses, carnations or tulips, flowers are one of the most popular Mother’s Day gifts. But this year’s bouquets could come with a higher price tag because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

What You Need To Know Mother's Day flowers could cost more this year because of President Donald Trump's tariffs



Eighty-five percent of the fresh-cut flowers sold in the United States are imported



Colombia and Ecuador are the top U.S. flower suppliers



Many of the vases, baskets, teddy bears and other items that accompany floral arrangements are also made overseas

“No matter how we slice it, the consumer is going to end up paying more," Christine Boldt, executive vice president of the Association of Floral Importers of America, told Spectrum News. "The flower industry’s margins are so slim that there’s no way the importers or the flower industry can absorb all the tariffs."

About 85% of the fresh-cut flowers sold in the United States are imported, according to the association.

Colombia and Ecuador supply the most flowers to the U.S. because of their location near the equator that makes them ideal for growing flowers year-round. Colombia’s imports are taxed at 10% following Trump’s enactment of a baseline tariff on most U.S. trading partners. Ecuador’s are now taxed at 16.4% to 16.8% because of an already-existing duty coupled with the new baseline tariff.

Boldt said shoppers are more likely to see higher prices on Mother's Day flowers at a retail florist shop than at a supermarket or drugstore, the latter of which set its prices and crafted advertising long before Trump made his tariff announcement in early April. Still, she said, flowers everywhere will go up in price in the weeks and months ahead “because it’s not just the flowers that have increased but all the added stuff.”

Think vases, ribbons, teddy bears and baskets.

“A lot of the vases come from China,” Boldt said, where goods imported to the U.S. are now subject to a 145% tariff. “A lot of stuff in the arrangements comes from overseas, so the costs for all those other added items for flowers will increase, too.”

According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending this year will be second only to 2023. The NRF expects Americans to spend $34.1 billion on Mother’s Day this year, with flowers being the most popular gift.

Boldt expects the new tariffs to affect flower shoppers more signicantly during June wedding season and later this summer.

“That’s when everyone will have to make a choice for how they will deal with the increase in prices,” Boldt said. “The consumer will pay one way or another.”

Either the price of a bouquet will increase or the size of a bouquet will go down so that the price doesn't increase as dramatically, she said.

“Even if we take out one stem in a bouquet, that bouquet is going to end up costing more because we still have to ship it from the country of origin to here, but the price of shipping is the same, so those other stems have increased in cost even though we’ve taken one stem out," Boldt said.

The Society of American Florists said floral retailers and wholesalers are actively adapting to price pressures by planning further in advance to secure availability and pricing, making thoughtful substitutions in their floral arrangements and working closely with their vendors of vases and other goods to manage costs and inventory.

“While tariffs and cost increases are not welcome developments,” a Society of American Florists spokesperson told Spectrum news, “the floral industry is remarkably resilient.”