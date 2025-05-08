EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Tariff-related slowdowns at Southern California's ports could spell trouble for those charged with preventing collisions on the water.
The Marine Exchange of Southern California, which assembles the schedule for ships that are coming and going, sees roughly 16 days into the future in terms of what's ahead for the ships.
Its data shows that container ships entering the ports has dropped significantly.
Capt. Kip Louttit, the Marine Exchange of SoCal's executive director, shared further insight.
