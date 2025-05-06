NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — If you’re in a hurry and don’t want to deal with long lines at a store, you may want to try a fully robotic one. It’s the first of its kind and is gaining much attention.

Society is taking another step into the future, with smartphones, smart TVs, smart cars, and now, smart stores.

“I got referred here by my other sister. In fact, she lives around here,” said Martin Trujillo, a first-time VenHub customer.

Trujillo used the fully robotic store in North Hollywood for the first time.

“I feel it’s a big step for us. Obviously, there’s no one working here, so it’s probably 24-7. I feel that’s a big step for us, like efficiency, less pay,” Trujillo said.

“Imagine a vending machine getting married to a retail store and having a genius baby. This is our genius baby,” said VenHub CEO Shahan Ohanessian.

Ohanessian said this is the future of convenience stores and retail: bulletproof glass, weather-controlled, fully robotic, smart stores.

“The latest study that came out says in 10 years 80% of all retail will be unattended retail. And this is the first unattended retail you’ll see in the world. It’s not only unattended, it’s also smart,” Ohanessian said.

Here’s how it works: you download the app and create an account, pick out what you want from the store and the robots, Peter and Barb, will do the rest.

“The robots, once we put them in the vision system, the robots don’t really care as long as you’re telling the store what to do,” Ohanessian said.

Trujillo said VenHub is revolutionizing retail.

“The same or different. It’s pretty cool. I love everything they have in here as well. From Tylenol to Oreos, so it’s pretty cool to see what they have here,” Trujillo said.

One smart store at a time. Four locations are currently live, including one in Glendale, and seven more are in the works.