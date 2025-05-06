The Onondaga County Legislature on Tuesday approved amending its budget to buy land in anticipation of the upcoming Micron plant in Clay.

The change allows for another $33 million to support housing, economic development and technology related to the project.

This includes $27 million to buy property around the Micron site for future supply chain companies and other satellite businesses related to the chip manufacturer. About $5 million will go to housing and $1 million for tech needs.

The vote was 12-5.

"When you give us the one choice, it does seem like we're not advocating for housing, we're not advocating for technology, but we really are," said Minority Leader Nodesia Hernandez. "So you know, it's an old trick and I wish we could have just separated into the three. It would have made it a lot easier. Unfortunately, we had to vote 'no' to stand our ground."

"If we do not act, we risk stalling momentum. But if we do act boldly and wisely, we are helping write a new chapter in Onondaga County, a chapter of innovation, of jobs and of hope," said Legislator Mark Olson.