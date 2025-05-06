ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Federal officials said that UBS — the parent bank of Credit Suisse — has agreed to pay more than $510 million in penalties, restitution, forfeiture and fines for actions taken by Credit Suisse to help ultra-wealthy customers avoid paying U.S. taxes.

Credit Suisse Services pled guilty and was sentenced for conspiring to hide more than $4 billion from the IRS in at least 475 offshore accounts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia said.

Prosecutors said that the guilty plea by the Swiss corporation stemmed from a yearslong investigation by law enforcement to uncover financial fraud and abuse.

For more than 10 years starting in 2010, Credit Suisse colluded with employees, rich clients and others to “willfully aid U.S. customers in concealing their ownership and control of assets and funds held at the bank,” federal officials said.

Bankers at Credit Suisse “falsified records, processed fictitious donation paperwork and serviced more than $1 billion in accounts without documentation of tax compliance,” federal prosecutors said, noting that some of these actions breached a 2014 plea agreement, which at the time was the largest settlement in a U.S. criminal tax investigation to date.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also singled out Credit Suisse Singapore for failing to investigate undeclared U.S. accounts worth more than $2 billion between 2014 and 2023. Once USB became aware of the accounts during its merger with Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank froze some of the funds, voluntarily disclosed information to the Justice Department and cooperated by launching an investigation into the holdings.

Credit Suisse Services agreed to enter into a non-prosecution agreement with federal officials for allowing U.S. taxpayers to use these offshore accounts in Singapore to evade taxes and reporting requirements, prosecutors said.

UBS said in a statement posted to its website that it was not involved in any of the actions taken by Credit Suisse and that it has “zero tolerance for tax evasion.” UBS completed its merger with longtime rival Credit Suisse last year.

“With this resolution, UBS is pleased to have resolved another of Credit Suisse's legacy issues, in line with UBS’s intention to resolve legacy matters at pace in a fair and balanced way and in the best interest of all its stakeholders,” the statement read.

As part of its plea and separate agreement over accounts in Singapore, UBS is required to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations and disclose anything it uncovers in the future related to U.S. taxpayers.