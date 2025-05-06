A restaurant chain known for healthy food, that got its start in Clay, is accused of fraud and will pay more than $7.8 million to settle.

CoreLife Eatery has admitted to falsely claiming it was eligible for a Restaurant Revitalization Fund pandemic relief grant, which it applied for in May 2021.

Businesses were ineligible if they had more than 20 locations as of March 13, 2020. At that time, CoreLife owned and operated 29.

As part of the settlement, CoreLife will pay $7,809,373.10, with almost $4 million of that being restitution.