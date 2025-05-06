A new disaster loan program launched Tuesday aimed at providing capital to small businesses in unincorporated Altadena to help with recovery, rebuilding and keeping jobs in the community.

The Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan, which was launched by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the LA County Development Authority, would give qualifying owners up to $75,000 per business.

“The Eaton Fire devastated many in our Altadena community, and this program ensures we’re providing real support where it’s needed most,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and helping them get back on their feet is essential to restoring stability, jobs, and community spirit in the wake of disaster.”

At a glance:

Each qualified applicant may receive up to $75,000 with a 15-year loan term

Funds will be distributed directly to borrowers

Businesses that have received FEMA assistance are also eligible to apply

To be eligible:

Businesses must operate a public-facing physical storefront in unincorporated areas of ZIP codes 91001 or 91004

Must have been in operation for at least six months prior to applying

Eligible businesses include restaurants, retail shops, fitness centers, grooming services, day spas and more.

“Small businesses drive economic growth, create jobs, and foster community,” said Emilio Salas, executive director of LACDA. “We are proud to help Altadena wildfire survivors regain economic stability. Keeping doors open for these business owners is essential to the resilience of Altadena.”

The LACDA plans to award up to 80 loans under the program. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon Tuesday, and will close at noon on June 3, 2025.

A program overview webinar is also planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13. For more information about the webinar and loan eligibility, visit the program website.