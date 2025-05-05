EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — There has been a monumental drop in business at the Southern California ports and a grim prediction of what's to come if the trade war does not end soon.
The Port of Los Angeles' executive director says imports are down by nearly one-third year over year. Agricultural exports are also down because of retaliatory tariffs.
Therefore, in the last week, while ships from Asia are arriving at the docks, there are less of them and with less cargo.
For many, it's just too expensive now to do business with China. The Port of LA's executive director said higher prices and shortages on the shelves could be coming soon.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is holding firm.
Retailers say they have about four to six weeks of normal inventory levels remaining.
