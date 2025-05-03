LOS ANGELES — California’s once-booming tourism industry is seeing a sharp downturn, with a significant drop in international visitors — especially from Canada, just as thousands of hospitality workers push for a $30 minimum wage ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Maria Vasquez, a janitor at United Airlines who cleans first-class lounges at LAX, said her $19-an-hour wage is no longer enough to keep up, especially with student loan payments on the horizon.

“I have to start making payments, and it’s making it difficult for me with the living wage that we’re in. I can’t afford it,” she said.

Vasquez lives with her mother and sister to manage expenses and is one of many airport workers who joined the May Day marches to push for a $30 minimum wage by the 2028 Olympics.

“I really need that extra income. It would give me a little relief — because right now I feel like I’m in debt and living paycheck to paycheck.”

Opponents argue the proposed wage hike could hurt the economy, pointing to a $1 billion city budget shortfall.

A report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association warns the increase could eliminate 15,000 jobs, force closures of small hotels and strain staffing for upcoming major events like the World Cup, Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Tourism remains a vital economic engine for the state, supporting more than 500,000 jobs and generating $290 million in city tax revenue in 2024.

To help boost visits, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently released a promotional video aimed at Canadian travelers.

“Last year, nearly two million Canadians visited California because here in California, we’ve got plenty of sunshine and a whole lot of love for our neighbors up north,” Newsom said.

But Visit California said Canadian travel dropped more than 15% in March because of high airfare, economic concerns and trade friction.

“There’s quite a bit of clients I booked from Canada… and unfortunately, the United States is not their destination anymore,” said luxury travel adviser Ben Komenkul. “People are saying, things seem a little unsettled… I’m not sure the United States is going to be my top destination.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump offered a more optimistic take in a recent ABC News interview.

“Tourism is doing very well. Wait until you see the real numbers come out,” Trump said.

Despite that, major airlines, including Delta, American and Southwest, have cut LA routes and airport officials estimate passenger traffic in 2026 will remain 15% below pre-pandemic levels.

The minimum wage proposal heads to the Economic Development Committee on May 6. Vasquez said she and her union plan to keep fighting.

“We’re essential workers in the airport. I think we deserve this… and more,” she said.

In a city built on hospitality, workers like her say they aren’t just serving tourists — they’re keeping the economy standing.