LOS ANGELES — A new wave of pharmaceutical tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump could soon shake up the drug supply chain.

At Discount Medical Pharmacy, they’re keeping it all in the family.

“Some people have been here for decades and then their kids come here. We know people very well,” said pharmacist Sona Kazangian.

Kazangian’s dad opened the pharmacy in 1984, and after 41 years in business, they should be celebrating, but that excitement has been clouded with uncertainty.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know how that is going to turn out and what the downstream effect is going to be,” Kazangian said.

Kazangian is talking about Trump’s proposed pharmaceutical tariffs that could soon make imported drugs a lot more expensive. It’s proposed to have a 25% tariff for all imported medications. And since a majority of generic medications are made overseas, smaller pharmacies like Discount Medical Pharmacy are worried they’ll be caught in the middle.

“We’re going to have to buy the drug at a higher price. We’re reimbursed through third parties, the insurance companies and they are notorious for not really wanting to pay you,” Kazangian said.

Financial experts said most of our generic medications that we use in the U.S. are manufactured in India and China, and the possible change could also hit patients, especially seniors and families, on fixed incomes.

“We would see a difference in our insurance premiums and that could be significant. I know that health insurance premiums are already a significant part of people’s monthly paycheck and that would really hurt their bottom line,” said Shelby Rothman, owner and CEO of Enjoy Financial.

Rothman said it could take a few months to see the effects.

“If we only have a finite budget, there’s only so much that people can afford. We do estimate that GDP will probably go down by 2% this year and for the average taxpayer, it’s just going to be that much harder for them to get all of their medications, buy the products, buy the cars, everything that has these extra tariffs potentially,” Rothman said.

But Kazangian said they’re already bracing for impact.

“We just keep coming in here every day and see what happens. Keep checking pricing every time we’re trying to order drugs,” Kazangian said.

Despite the uncertainty, Discount Medical Pharmacy is focused on serving the community and preparing for what happens next.

According to a 2024 report released by the Association for Accessible Medicines, which represents generic drugmakers, generics accounted for 90% of U.S. prescriptions, but 13.1% of total drug spending.