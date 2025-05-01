LOS ANGELES — Experts said we’re in the biggest trade war since the Great Depression, and now the economy is seeing a steep downturn for the first time in three years.

On Friday, the Trump administration will close a loophole that currently allows Chinese shipments less than $800 into the U.S. without customs taxes or tariffs.

Business owners like Tara Riceberg, who owns Tesoro Beverly Hills, said they’re growing increasingly concerned about the impact of tariffs on small businesses.

“The ripples of the tariffs affect all of us, and it’s deep,” she said. “It doesn’t seem to have an end to the depth of destruction it’s going to do to small business in our country.”

In addition to the closing loophole, new data also shows the U.S. GDP, which is the value of all goods and services, shrank at a 0.3% rate in the first quarter of the year, with imports driving the change as companies scrambled to respond to tariffs.

But still, President Trump remains hopeful that these taxes will have positive results.