PORTLAND – The Portland City Council has held off on a moratorium that would have effectively blocked a proposal to build a new downtown arena.

The council was expected to vote on a 180-day moratorium on new “theater and performance hall projects” but opted to table it until the council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee’s review.

According to records with the Portland Planning Board, a development partnership led by Live Nation Entertainment proposed a music venue to be constructed next door to Merrill Auditorium on Congress Street. The venue would be more than 65,000 square feet in size and accommodate more than 3,300.

As of this week, the proposal is still awaiting approval from the planning board.

The moratorium’s language doesn’t refer to the proposed venue or any other ongoing development project. However, councilors Monday noted the venue proposal has already drawn fire from critics complaining that it would impact parking and traffic in the city.

Councilor Benjamin Grant proposed tabling the issue Monday night, citing in part feedback he’s gotten from constituents.

“On the whole, I think many of you are right who have written in and asked for what is needed right now is more time and more consideration, but I also believe that the moratorium is the wrong instrument to use to buy that time at this moment,” he said. “For that reason, I’m proposing to table this.”

The proposed moratorium does indicate “increased traffic before and after large events at theaters and performance halls are known to cause unsafe road conditions and strain parking resources.” The language also notes a lack of rules in city codes regarding parking minimums and related issues concerning theaters and similar venues.

Councilors debated over how soon the proposed moratorium could come back to the council but ultimately did not set a deadline. The motion passed 7-1, with Councilor Wesley Pelletier the only no vote.

Since the issue was tabled, there was no public comment on the moratorium.