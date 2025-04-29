NEW YORK — Consumers expect the economy to worsen over the next six months, according to the latest U.S. Consumer Confidence Index poll from the nonprofit Conference Board.

Americans’ expectations for their incomes, business conditions and the labor market fell 12.5 percentage points this month to their lowest levels since October 2011.

What You Need To Know Consumers expect the economy to worsen over the next six months, according to the latest U.S. Consumer Confidence Index poll from the nonprofit Conference Board



Americans’ expectations for their incomes, business conditions and the labor market fell 12.5% points to their lowest levels since October 2011



While consumers’ feelings about their present situations are largely unchanged from a month earlier, their expectations for the U.S. economy in the coming months are now at a level far below what typically signals a recession



In April, Americans’ expectations about their future income prospects turned negative for the first time in five years

While consumers’ feelings about their present situations are largely unchanged from a month earlier, their expectations for the U.S. economy in the coming months are now at a level far below what typically signals a recession.

“The share of consumers expecting fewer jobs in the next six months was nearly as high as in April 2009, in the middle of the Great Recession,” Stephanie Guichard, the Conference Board's senior economist for global indicators, said in a statement.

Americans’ expectations about their future income prospects turned negative for the first time in five years, Guichard said, “suggesting that concerns about the economy have now spread to consumers worrying about their own personal situations.”

The decline in consumer confidence cut across all age groups, political affiliations and most income levels but was steepest among 35- to 55-year-olds and households earning more than $125,000 annually.

“High financial market volatility in April pushed consumers’ views about the stock market deeper into negative territory,” Guichard said.

Earlier this month, following Trump’s announcement of large reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, the stock market plunged, experiencing some of its worst declines since the COVID-19 pandemic crash five years earlier.

Nearly half of those surveyed (48.5%) expect stock prices to decline over the next 12 months. They also expect inflation to hit 7% year-over-year — the highest reading the Conference Board has found since November 2022.

Consumer mentions of tariffs hit an all-time high in the Conference Board's April survey, with many respondents specifically mentioning their concerns that tariffs will increase prices and negatively impact the economy.